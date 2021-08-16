Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7179 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

