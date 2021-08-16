First American Trust FSB Acquires Shares of 752 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 752 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $635.40. 38,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

