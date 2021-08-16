First American Trust FSB Has $3.58 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.05% of Stericycle worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

