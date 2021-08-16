First American Trust FSB Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.23. 28,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

