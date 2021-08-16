First American Trust FSB Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 141,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.94. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $201.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

