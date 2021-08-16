First American Trust FSB Sells 3,049 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First American Trust FSB cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

