First American Trust FSB Sells 717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,754.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.