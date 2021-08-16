First American Trust FSB Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE IQV traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.