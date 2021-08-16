First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,453 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 91.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.53. 125,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

