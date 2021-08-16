First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,661. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

