First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,303 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.35. 43,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

