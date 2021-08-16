First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.90 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $739.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

