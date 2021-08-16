First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000.

