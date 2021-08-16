First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 13,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

