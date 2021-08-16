First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.76. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,440. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88.

