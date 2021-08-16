First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,164. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

