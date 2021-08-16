First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 372.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period.

FGB opened at $4.30 on Monday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

