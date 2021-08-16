First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 104.3% in July

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ RNDV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.35. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

