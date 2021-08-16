FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTDL stock remained flat at $$17.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55. FirsTime Design has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Get FirsTime Design alerts:

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.