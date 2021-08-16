Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 619.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $94,581,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $1,043,835. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $61.14 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

