Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $93,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $146.16 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

