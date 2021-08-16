Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 136,909 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $52,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

ATI stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

