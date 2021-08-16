Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 75,554 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,554 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Brooks Automation worth $83,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.