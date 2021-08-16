Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

