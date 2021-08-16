FLO (FLO) Tops One Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

