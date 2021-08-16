Flow (FLOW) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $23.08 or 0.00049717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $50.55 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00136400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00160922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,331.21 or 0.99815557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.46 or 0.00920923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.41 or 0.00668743 BTC.

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

