FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.54

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.54 and last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 10155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in FMC by 23.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

