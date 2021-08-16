Formation Fi Price Up 7% This Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00137468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00159668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.67 or 1.00371946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00923656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.51 or 0.06965203 BTC.

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

