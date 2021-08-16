Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 7,829 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical comprises 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 408.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

WLK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. 10,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.