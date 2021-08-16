Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $365.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

