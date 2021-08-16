Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

FSM opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

