Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

