Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 346,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

