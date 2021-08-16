Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 117,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.