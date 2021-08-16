Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

