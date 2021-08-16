Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

