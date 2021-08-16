Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.