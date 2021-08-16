Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

