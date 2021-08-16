Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 91,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,293,962 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

