Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $303,871.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $303,871.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00161156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.56 or 0.99576145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.20 or 0.00913689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.38 or 0.06896648 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

