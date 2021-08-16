FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Update

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,682,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 315,607,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,095,203. FutureLand has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About FutureLand
