FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Update

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,682,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 315,607,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,095,203. FutureLand has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

