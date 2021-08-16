FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

