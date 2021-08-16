FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Similarweb Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Similarweb in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

