FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Issued By Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$102.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.45.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

