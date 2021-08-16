FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Boosted by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FCF opened at $13.54 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

