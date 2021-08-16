FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.75%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.