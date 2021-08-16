FY2021 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.66 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $967,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $15,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $16,824,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

