Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

GAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 429,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,519. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

