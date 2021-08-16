Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,189. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

