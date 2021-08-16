Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.37. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

